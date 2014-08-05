FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regeneron sales top forecast as Eylea delivers
August 5, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Regeneron sales top forecast as Eylea delivers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly sales above expectations on surging demand for its Eylea treatment for macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the elderly.

The U.S. biotechnology company on Tuesday said it had earned $93 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $87 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when it incurred expenses for compensation, loans and income taxes.

Revenue jumped 45 percent to $666 million, topping the average forecast of $648 million among analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. sales of Eylea rose 26 percent to $415 million, topping Wall Street expectations of $410 million. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

