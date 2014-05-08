FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regeneron's adjusted quarterly profit beats estimates
May 8, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Regeneron's adjusted quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc posted a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the first quarter, helped by strong sales of its eye drug, Eylea.

The biotechnology company’s net income fell to $65.4 million, or 58 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $98.9 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter was hurt by a higher tax rate and a fall in distributor inventory, the company said.

Excluding items, Regeneron earned $2.26 per share.

Total revenue rose 42 percent to $625.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

