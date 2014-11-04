FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Regeneron third-quarter revenue rises on strong Eylea sales
November 4, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Regeneron third-quarter revenue rises on strong Eylea sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word ‘ended’ in second paragraph)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a higher quarterly revenue on increased sales of its eye injection Eylea.

The biotechnology company’s net profit fell to $79.7 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $141.3 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Regeneron earned $2.52 per share.

Revenue rose 21.6 percent to $725.8 million and included collaboration payments from French drugmaker Sanofi SA and German partner Bayer AG.

U.S. sales of Eylea rose 23 percent to $445 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

