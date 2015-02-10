FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regeneron's profit rises about 14 pct on strong Eylea sales
February 10, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Regeneron's profit rises about 14 pct on strong Eylea sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a nearly 14 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its blockbuster eye drug Eylea.

The biotechnology company’s net profit rose to $110.2 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $96.8 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, including collaboration payments from French drugmaker Sanofi SA and German partner Bayer AG rose about 31 percent to $802.3 million.

U.S. sales of the injectable drug Eylea rose about 29 percent to $518 million.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
