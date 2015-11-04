UPDATE 2-Regeneron raises Eylea sales growth estimates again

* Expects FY Eylea sales growth between 50-55 pct

* Praluent U.S. sales $4 mln in Q3

* Shares rise 3.8 pct premarket (Adds forecast, background)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc raised Eylea sales growth forecast for the third time this year, after surging sales of the eye drug helped the company beat quarterly profit and revenue estimates.

The company’s shares were up 3.8 percent at $599 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Eylea, an injectable drug, has been garnering investor attention since 2011 when it was first approved to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.

The company said it expected sales of Eylea to grow between 50-55 percent for the full year, up from its earlier estimate of between 45-50 percent.

Eylea sales surged 53 percent to $1.11 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Praluent, the company’s long-awaited cholesterol drug, reported $4 million of U.S. sales for the quarter, Regeneron said.

Praluent sales are recorded by partner Sanofi SA and Regeneron shares profits or losses from marketing the drug.

Regeneron did not issue any forecast for Praluent sales.

Praluent, widely expected to be Regeneron’s next big blockbuster, won U.S. approval in late July.

Regeneron’s total revenue jumped to $1.14 billion from $725.8 million a year earlier.

Net income more than doubled to $210.4 million, or $1.82 per share, from $83.4 million, or 73 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Regeneron earned $3.47 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts expected revenue of $1.05 billion.

Up to Tuesday’s close, the company’s shares had gained 41 percent this year.