Eylea sales lift Regeneron revenue 7.3 percent

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, driven by higher demand for its flagship eye drug Eylea.

The U.S. biotechnology company's net income rose to $264.8 million, or $2.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $210.4 million, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, which also includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose to $1.22 billion from $1.14 billion.