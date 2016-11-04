FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Eylea sales lift Regeneron revenue 7.3 percent
November 4, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

Eylea sales lift Regeneron revenue 7.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, driven by higher demand for its flagship eye drug Eylea.

The U.S. biotechnology company's net income rose to $264.8 million, or $2.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $210.4 million, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, which also includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose to $1.22 billion from $1.14 billion.

Reporting by Divya Grover and Natalie Grover; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
