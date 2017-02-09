Feb 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an 11.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its flagship eye drug Eylea.

The U.S. biotechnology company's net income rose to $253.1 million, or $2.19 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $155 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, which also includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose to $1.23 billion from $1.10 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)