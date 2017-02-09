BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an 11.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its flagship eye drug Eylea.
The U.S. biotechnology company's net income rose to $253.1 million, or $2.19 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $155 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, which also includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose to $1.23 billion from $1.10 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing