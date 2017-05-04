Biotech Regeneron's profit jumps 37 pct on higher Eylea sales

May 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 37.2 percent increase in first-quarter profit, driven by higher demand for its flagship eye drug Eylea.

The company said net income rose to $248.9 million, or $2.16 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $181.4 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, which also includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose nearly 10 percent to $1.32 billion.

U.S. sales of Eylea rose 9 percent in the latest quarter.

Eylea accounted for about 68 percent of the U.S. biotechnology company's total revenue in 2016. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)