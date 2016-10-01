Oct 1 Patients taking an experimental eczema
drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi Inc
experienced significant relief in itching and in
anxiety and depression symptoms, meeting secondary goals of two
large studies, researchers said on Saturday.
Regeneron and Sanofi recently asked U.S. regulators to
approve the injectable medicine, Dupixent (dupilumab), after it
significantly cleared skin lesions in the same pair of studies
without serious side effects typically seen with standard
treatments for the chronic inflammatory skin disease. The
studies involved a total of 1,400 adults with moderate to severe
disease.
"Reduction of itch intensity is important because itching is
one of the most burdensome symptoms for patients and can impact
other aspects of their lives, such as sleep," said Dr. Eric
Simpson, a dermatologist at Oregon Health & Science University
who led the trials. He presented the new secondary data at the
annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress
being held in Vienna.
Researchers said significant reduction in patient-reported
itch was seen two weeks, four weeks and 16 weeks after treatment
began, based on the Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale, which ranks
itch severity on a 0- to 10-point basis.
At 16 weeks, a range of 36 to 41 percent of patients taking
Dupixent either weekly or every two weeks reported a four-point
or greater reduction in itch, compared with 10 to 12 percent of
patients receiving placebos.
Patients taking Dupixent also reported improvement in
anxiety and depression symptoms, researchers said, meeting other
secondary goals of the studies.
Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, affects an estimated 2
percent of U.S. adults, and as many as 10 percent to 20 percent
of children - the majority of cases being of mild to moderate
severity.
If cleared by regulators, Dupixent would be the first
approved systemic treatment for eczema, which in severe cases
produces infection-prone rashes and a constant itch as bad as
poison ivy. Some analysts expect Dupixent to cost up to $30,000
a year and to capture eventual annual sales of more than $5
billion.
The drug works by blocking IL-4 and IL-13, proteins that
Regeneron believes to be underlying causes not only of eczema,
but of other allergic conditions like asthma and nasal polyps
for which the drug has shown favorable results in smaller
Regeneron studies.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Leslie Adler)