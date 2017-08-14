Regeneron to abandon drug for common respiratory virus

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would stop developing its drug to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in infants, after it failed a late-stage study.

The drug, suptavumab, was being tested against a placebo, the company said on Monday.

Most children in the United States will suffer an RSV infection before their second birthday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For most older healthy children and adults, it causes little more than a common cold, but in high-risk groups it can lead to serious lung and airway infections. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)