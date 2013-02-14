FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regeneron 4th-quarter profit beats on rising Eylea sales
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

Regeneron 4th-quarter profit beats on rising Eylea sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s quarterly profit beat market estimates for the sixth straight quarter as sales of its eye drug Eylea continued to zoom.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $470 million, or $4.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $53.4 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s adjusted profit of $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, beat analysts’ estimates of $1.10 per share.

Total revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $414.6 million.

Eylea, which is co-marketed by Germany’s Bayer AG , raked in U.S. sales of $276 million.

Analysts expected revenue of $392.6 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.