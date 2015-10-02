FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese lingerie maker Regina Miracle raises $213 mln in HK IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd, which makes lingerie for brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein, raised $213 million after pricing its Hong Kong IPO near the bottom of expectations, IFR reported, citing a source familiar with the deal.

The 295 million new shares were priced at HK$5.60 each, after being marketed in an indicative range of HK$5.38 to HK$6.38, putting the deal at HK$1.65 billion, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Regina Miracle didn’t immediately reply to an e-mailed request for comment on the IPO pricing.

Morgan Stanley was the sole sponsor of the IPO, with Citic CLSA also acting as joint bookrunner. The banks stand to jointly earn up to $9.6 million in commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 3.5 percent underwriting fee and a 1 percent incentive fee, according to the IPO prospectus. ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

