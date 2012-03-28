FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Regional Management shares rise on market debut
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Regional Management shares rise on market debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Regional Management Inc’s shares opened up 13 percent on their trading debut, after the consumer finance company priced its initial public offering below the expected price range.

The company priced its IPO of 4.2 million shares at $15 each on Tuesday. It had expected the offering to be priced between $17 and $19 per share.

At Wednesday’s opening price of $17, the company is valued at around $206 million.

Regional Management, which provides loans to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, began operations in 1987 with four branches in South Carolina and has since expanded to 170 locations.

It has more than 174,000 active accounts as of Dec. 31.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company sold about 2.8 million shares in the IPO, while selling stockholders offered the remaining shares.

Jefferies and Stephens Inc were joint book-running managers for the offering.

The company’s shares were trading at $17.40, up 16 percent from their IPO price, in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.