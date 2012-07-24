UPDATE 2-Regions profit beats estimates as credit improves

* Q2 EPS $0.20 vs est $0.15

* Q2 non interest expenses down 12 pct

* Shares up 5 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp reported its best quarterly profit in four years, handily beating Wall Street estimates, as it slashed bad loan provisions and cut expenses.

The southeastern U.S. regional bank was caught with a pile of bad mortgages in some of the states worst hit in the U.S. housing market collapse, such as Georgia and Florida. It was one of the last few banks to repay government bailout aid received in 2008.

During the quarter, Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions repaid $3.5 billion to the U.S. Treasury and completed the sale of its Morgan Keegan brokerage unit.

Net income available to common shareholders was $284 million, or 20 cents per share, for the second quarter, five times the $55 million, or 4 cents per share, it reported a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the bank to post 15 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“It was a surprisingly good quarter ... and the credit metrics look good,” FBR Capital Markets analyst Paul Miller told Reuters.

The bank set aside $26 million for loan losses during the quarter, a drop of more than 90 percent from a year earlier. Loans written off fell 20 percent to $265 million.

“Their expenses dropped greater than we thought and a lot of that is probably related to working through their bad assets,” Miller said.

The lender, which has a market valuation of $9 billion, said total non-interest expenses for the quarter fell 12 percent to $842 million.

Net interest income -- what the bank makes in loan interest after paying deposit interest -- fell slightly to $838 million from $856 million a year earlier.

Regions’ shares, which have gained 49 percent since the beginning of the year, were up 5 percent at $6.71 in early trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.