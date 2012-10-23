FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Regions Financial profit triples but margins fall
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Regions Financial profit triples but margins fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp’s third-quarter profit nearly tripled as the southeastern U.S. regional bank set aside less money to cover bad loans but loan yields fell, signaling pressure on margins.

U.S. banks have struggled to defend their net interest margin -- the difference between what they pay out on deposits and earn on loans -- as the Federal Reserve holds down interest rates to boost the economy.

Loan yields fell 11 basis points from the second quarter to 4.18 percent and net interest margin contracted 8 basis points to 3.08 percent.

Net income available to shareholders tripled to $301 million, or 21 cents per share, from $101 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier as loan loss provisions fell to less than a tenth of what they were a year earlier.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank has struggled with real estate-related loan losses since the U.S. housing market collapsed in 2007. It was one of the last large banks to repay government bailout funds received in 2008.

Shares of the lender, which has about $122 billion in assets, were down 1 percent before the markets opened on Tuesday. They had closed at $7.08 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
