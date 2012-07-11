FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Regis' CEO search ends after four months
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Regis' CEO search ends after four months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Appoints Daniel Hanrahan as CEO

* Hanrahan joins from Royal Caribbean Cruises

July 11 (Reuters) - Hair-salon operator Regis Corp, which has been searching for a CEO since Paul Finkelstein stepped down in February, appointed Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd executive Daniel Hanrahan as its new head.

The company had originally named Randy Pearce as Finkelstein’s replacement. But Pearce announced his intention to retire just a month before taking the reins from Finkelstein. Executive Vice President Eric Bakken was given the role on an interim basis.

Hanrahan, 54, previously headed Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Cruises business. His appointment is effective Aug. 6.

Regis, which operates the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains, on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a decline in sales at its hair salons.

Regis shares closed at $17.2 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
