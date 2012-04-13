FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Regis to sell stake in European peer
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Regis to sell stake in European peer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says to incur non-cash impairment charge of $15mln-$18 mln

* Expects transaction to close before Sept. 30

April 13 (Reuters) - Hair-salon operator Regis Corp has agreed to sell its minority stake in European peer Provalliance to the Provost family for 80 million euros ($105.40 million), to focus on its core North American operations.

Regis, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains, had hired a financial adviser to help look at options for its non-core assets.

The company expects to incur an after-tax, non-cash net impairment charge of $15 million to $18 million, related to its investment in Provalliance.

The transaction is expected to close prior to Sept. 30, the company said in a statement.

In 2008, Regis merged its continental European operations with that of the Franck Provost Salon Group in exchange for a 30 percent equity interest in the newly formed Provalliance entity.

Regis shares closed at $17.36 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.