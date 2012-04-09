FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Regis 3rd-qtr revenue falls
April 9, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Regis 3rd-qtr revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Hair-salon operator Regis Corp reported a fall in quarterly revenue, as fewer people visited its salons.

Third-quarter revenue decreased about 1 percent to $574.0 million, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains said in a statement.

Same-store sales, or those in stores open at least a year, dropped 3.4 percent for the quarter, while customer counts slipped 3 percent.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $17.92 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

