UPDATE 1-Regis 4th-qtr revenue misses Street estimates
July 10, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Regis 4th-qtr revenue misses Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 sales $568.1 mln vs est $579.7 mln

* Q4 same-store sales down 3 percent

July 10 (Reuters) - Regis Corp reported revenue below analysts’ expectations as sales at its hair salons dipped in the fourth quarter.

Revenue fell about 4 percent to $568.1 million, the operator of the Supercuts chains said in a statement.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $579.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at North American salons fell 5 percent, while international salon sales were down 4 percent.

However, revenue from its hair restoration centers, which contribute about 7 percent of its total sales, rose 1 percent.

The company’s shares closed at $18.22 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

