Salon operator Regis' 4th-qtr revenue misses estimates
August 23, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Salon operator Regis' 4th-qtr revenue misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Regis Corp’s fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street estimates as fewer customers visited its hair salons.

The company, which operates salons under the MasterCuts, Supercuts and Vidal Sassoon brands, said revenue fell 4 percent to $568.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $569.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Regis, which appointed Daniel Hanrahan as its Chief Executive Officer in July, said same-store sales fell 3.1 percent.

Fourth-quarter loss widened to $63.6 million, or $1.11 per share, from $16.4 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Regis earned 40 cents per share, beating market estimates of 31 cents.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $17.9 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

