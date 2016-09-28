UK to tweak financial regulatory regime

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - UK financial regulators are seeking to tighten the new regime to monitor the behaviour of senior managers just six months after it first came into force.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, published a series of consultation papers that propose tweaks to the rules that will make it harder for firms they regulate to get around the new rules.

"Generally, we have observed that firms are taking their responsibilities seriously and have broadly got the regime right," said Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA. "But we recognise culture change takes time and there is still more to do. So we have to keep a watchful eye on the progress firms are making."

Most of the problems have stemmed from switching over to the new regime, via grandfathering notifications, which may have left it unclear which manager is ultimately responsible for particular functions.

"In some cases, the FCA has seen evidence of overlapping or unclear allocation of responsibilities," said Bailey. "In other cases firms appear to be sharing responsibility among more junior staff, obscuring who is genuinely responsible."

The FCA said this went "against the intent" of the new senior managers and certification regime.

The amendments will also make it harder for individuals with poor conduct records to move into other regulated firms because their previous employers feel unable to offer references.

In a connected move, bonuses that are transferred or "bought out" by new employers when a regulated senior manager changes firm will now be eligible to be forfeited or clawed back under proposals relating to remuneration.

Alexandra Beidas, partner at law firm Linklaters, said this could lead to problems, as the new employer would have to act on the instructions of the individual's former employer if such action had to be taken.

"This is likely to lead to an awkward situation for the new employer and new employee as the new employer will not have all the facts. But the rules may well achieve their aim of acting as a deterrent to any "rolling bad apples"," she said.

The FCA and PRA have also had to amend rules regarding remuneration so that they fit into renewed European guidelines under the fourth Capital Requirements Directive. That stopped an attempt by the UK to get around the cap on variable remuneration of up to 200% of basic salary.

Many of the proposals seek to look at firms' cultures in more detail, giving guidance on the "duty of responsibility" a senior manager must have in such a role. Last December the FCA dropped its overall review of banking culture.

"Knowing who is responsible for what is critical for firms and regulators and we have seen genuine engagement on this from the board down," said Bailey, who noted in a separate article that culture was "not a tangible thing that can be taken down from a shelf and inspected."

He said that culture was shaped by influences such as the structure of incentives, risk management and how effective management and a firm's governance was, but primarily stemmed from senior managers setting "the right tone from the top".

In other measures, UK branches of overseas banks will have to adopt the same whistleblowing guidelines as their UK-headquartered counterparts.

Such firms have to give staff instructions on how to whistleblow and have a director in charge of this process. However, unlike in the US, the regulators will not incentivise whistleblowing through making payments to whistleblowers from any fines that result from the information provided.

The regulators also said the senior managers regime should also now apply to all non-executive directors and the most senior legal staff at regulated firms.

Most of the new proposals are now subject to consultation until early January with a view to amending the rules next year. However, those relating to remuneration will take effect by the end of the year to cover any awards made next year. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)