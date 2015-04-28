FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US consumer bureau fines Regions Bank for illegal overdraft practices
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 28, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

US consumer bureau fines Regions Bank for illegal overdraft practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. consumer financial regulator on Tuesday fined Regions Bank $7.5 million over allegations it charged overdraft fees to customers who had not opted into that service.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in addition to the penalty, the bank has already refunded consumers $49 million in fees and will fully refund all remaining customers. It also must hire an independent consultant to identify any other customers who may have been charged illegal fees. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.