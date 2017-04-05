By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK A U.S. Security and Exchange Commission
advisory committee will meet on Wednesday to review a stock
market rule that effectively forces stock orders to be sent to
the exchange displaying the best quoted price.
The "order protection rule" was put in place in 2005 as part
of a broader framework known as Regulation National Market
System, or Reg NMS. It was aimed largely at ensuring retail
investors get the best price possible and prevents trades from
being executed at prices that are inferior to bids and offers
displayed on other trading venues.
But critics of the rule say it has created a more expensive,
fragmented market where high-speed traders have an advantage,
and that it should be replaced with more robust rules around
best execution.
In September, the SEC included Reg NMS in a list of rules to
be reviewed under the Regulatory Flexibility Act. The regulator
asked the public to comment on whether the rules should be
retained without change, amended or rescinded.
The SEC's Equity Market Structure Advisory Committee,
comprised of industry experts, will discuss the impact of the
order protection rule and make preliminary recommendations to
the regulator on potential changes.
Some traders take issue with the rule because it forces
brokers to cover the expense of connecting to all 13 U.S. stock
exchanges to ensure they can access all protected stock quotes,
regardless of how much - or little - trading occurs on those
exchanges.
One industry trade group has called for a minimum threshold
of 1 percent of market share for an exchange to qualify as a
protected quote venue, which at least two exchanges would not
meet. If the threshold were 5 percent, seven exchanges would not
qualify.
The order protection rule has also come under fire for
making it harder for institutional investors, which hold 80
percent of U.S. stocks, to complete large trades.
For example, a quote on an exchange for 100 shares priced a
penny better than a quote for 10,000 shares on another exchange
must be hit first, with the price of the larger order on the
other exchange invariably moving in the next instant.