FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. CFTC to start Volcker talks inside agency -Gensler
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. CFTC to start Volcker talks inside agency -Gensler

Douwe Miedema

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. swaps regulator said on Monday he would share a draft of the Volcker rule with others in the agency, a sign that one of the most controversial pieces of post-crisis Wall Street reform is nearing completion.

“There’s still significant work among the agencies on the preamble and possibly the rule text, but I feel that we’re far enough along that I want to provide my fellow commissioners with the document,” said Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speaking at an industry event, Gensler said that he hoped to share a so-called “pens-down” version of the text - which means that agency staff have stopped amending it - with other CFTC commissioners on Tuesday. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.