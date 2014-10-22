FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Divided U.S. SEC adopts risk retention rules, decries lax lending
October 22, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Divided U.S. SEC adopts risk retention rules, decries lax lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators approved a new rule on Wednesday designed to avert a financial crisis, but two officials dissented, saying it does not do enough to discourage banks from lending to borrowers with shaky credit and then passing off the risk to investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which is one of six agencies required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to implement the so-called “risk retention” rule, voted to approve it 3-2.

The rule requires banks to keep at least 5 percent of the risk on their books when they securitize loans. This “skin in the game” is aimed at aligning the bank’s interest with the investors that buy the loans.

But two Republican commissioners said they could not support the rule because they believe its exemption for low-risk mortgages is too broad, and therefore does not sufficiently crack down on lax underwriting standards. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

