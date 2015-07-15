EC worries bank rules might stifle growth

* Commission launches impact review of capital requirements

* Focus on growth may warrant rule changes

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - The European Commission said Wednesday it will review capital rules imposed on banks after the financial crisis, looking to ensure that the strictures intended to prevent another meltdown don’t end up stifling economic growth by clamping down too tightly on lending.

“For the next 12 weeks we will be consulting, seeking evidence about how the rules are working on the ground,” said Jonathan Hill, EU commissioner for financial services.

The EC is questioning whether the rules - implemented just 18 months ago - are doing their job properly, or whether they are having any unintended consequences. In particular it wondered whether capital requirements have been hiked too far given risks incurred and posed by activities in certain areas.

When the rules were passed in 2013 the Commission agreed to review their impact on long-term financing by the end of 2015.

“Could some of the rules be simplified or differentiated by risk or size, without compromising on their objectives of financial soundness and stability of banks?” the report asks.

Combined laws may have led banks to reduce their loan portfolios and/or their holdings of corporate debt securities well in advance of the new rules’ enforcement in January 2014, the Commission pointed out.

The need to hold heftier chunks of capital may also have increased banks’ funding costs, making loans more costly and thus affecting demand, it stated.

The two areas pivotal to long-term growth that the Commission is focusing on are SMEs and infrastructure projects.

It said that within CRR/CRD IV, capital charges for loans to SMEs were lower than those for other categories of loans.

However, banks may still face difficulties when lending to SMEs that may need to be tackled through other legislative initiatives, it said.

SMEs typically represent a different type of credit - riskier, less predictable and more opaque. Current reporting and prudential requirements may disincentivise banks from taking that risk.

And infrastructure projects, currently treated as loans to corporate borrowers, may instead warrant separate treatment, it said.

They in fact feature different characteristics related to special purpose entities, long loan maturities and particular risks associated with projected costs and revenues.

BUILDING MOMENTUM

The EC said the review will work in parallel with its Capital Markets Union plan launched in February, which the bloc hopes will boost economic growth by tackling regulatory hurdles stiffling funding of the real economy.

“Any prudential framework applicable to banks will inevitably have an impact on financial markets as well and the other way round,” Hill said.

“In particular, some of the key areas of the CMU project, such as covered bonds and securitisations, are particularly closely linked to banks. Not only are banks among the biggest issuers of these products, but also among the biggest investors in these markets.”

The Commission will close the consultation on October 7 and hold a public hearing on November 27, after which it will post a final report on the CRR/CRD IV review to the European Parliament and the Council.

“Based on this report, the need for future EU legislative measures will be assessed,” the Commission said. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Luzette Strauss, Julian Baker and Alex Chambers)