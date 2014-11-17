FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FCA panel calls for radical fund management reform on costs
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 17, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

FCA panel calls for radical fund management reform on costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A panel that advises the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has suggested that money managers be asked to disclose the full cost they charge to manage a total of 5 trillion pounds ($7.82 trillion) of capital in Britain.

The Financial Services Consumer Panel said money managers could be required to come up with a single annual charge. All other costs currently charged by them directly from the fund would be borne by the investment management firm.

“These costs have a significant impact on returns, but new research commissioned by the Panel suggests that retail customers do not know what costs they will face when they invest,” the panel said in a statement on Monday.

The panel said that the annual management charges disclosed by money managers currently might represent as little as a quarter of the actual costs because investment managers deduct many other hidden charges directly from the fund.

It said a single number disclosing all the costs would help investors compare different rates and also encourage money managers to become more efficient.

“Poor disclosure, weak governance and multiple conflicts of interest mean that competition in the investment market is not working in the best interests of consumers,” Sue Lewis, chairman of the panel said in the statement.

Britain’s fund management industry in 2013 managed assets worth 5 trillion pounds, data from the Investment Management Association showed. Roughly 1 trillion pounds of that came from retail investors and 1.4 trillion pounds from pension funds. ($1 = 0.6395 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.