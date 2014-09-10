FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wall Street regulator considers new rules for dark pools
September 10, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Wall Street regulator considers new rules for dark pools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s self-funded regulator said on Wednesday it would consider putting new rules in place to improve transparency at broker-run alternative trading systems, known as “dark pools,” as well as among firms that use algorithmic trading strategies.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said the potential new rules around expanded trade reporting, clock synchronization and the supervision of algorithmic trading strategies, among others, would be discussed at a meeting on Sept. 19. (bit.ly/YxSBfn)

Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about trade orders. But the lack of transparency around dark pools has drawn the scrutiny of regulators, concerned that brokers and proprietary trading firms that use aggressive high-frequency trading strategies may have an unfair advantage over other clients.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

