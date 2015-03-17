REFILE-ICE to boost default funds

(Refiles for wider distribution, no changes to story)

By Mike Kentz

NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - The Intercontinental Exchange plans to infuse several of the default management funds within its derivatives clearing houses with more of the firm’s own cash this year in an effort to improve its risk mitigation capabilities and provide client clearing members with cost savings.

The controversial decision comes as industry debate as to how much capital a clearing house should contribute to the management of a major bank failure in derivatives markets intensifies to fever pitch.

“We believe that placing more of the firm’s own capital at the top of default waterfalls materially reduces regulatory capital charges on our members,” Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of ICE, told IFR on the sidelines of the Futures Industry Association’s 2015 conference in Boca, Florida last week.

“Most of the recent debate has focused on the safety and soundness of clearing houses primarily - which is very important - but we also view having more ‘skin in the game’ as a tangible differentiating factor in terms of lowering costs to customers.”

The firm plans to voluntarily add US$22m to ICE Clear Europe’s default waterfall, which protects against member failures in the European credit default swap market. The addition will bring the total skin-in-the-game contribution to US$50m.

ICE also plans to contribute capital to ICE Clear Canada for the first time this year as well as to its planned clearing house in Singapore, which is expected to go live in the first half of this year. The New York Stock Exchange, which ICE now owns, will also contribute an additional US$60m to default funds operated by Options Clearing Corporation.

The decision makes the exchange an industry leader on one side of a debate that has recently become an intense focal point of the derivatives market.

Participants debated the issue on three separate panels at the FIA conference last week, and CFTC chairman Timothy Massad stressed the topic in his keynote address. He also plans to convene an agency-sponsored debate on the issue in Washington next week.

“As we make clearing houses even more important in the global financial system, we must pay attention to the risks that they can pose,” he said in the conference keynote.

DODD-FRANK THRUST

Clearing houses have become hugely important to the management of derivatives market risk as a result of Dodd-Frank’s mandate to clear the majority of over-the-counter swaps in an effort to reduce systemic risk. The percentage of swaps now overseen by the CFTC and cleared through central clearing houses has increased from 15% in December 2007 to 75% today, according to Massad.

Major industry players such as JP Morgan say that clearing houses should have to post more of their own capital to cover against the default of a major clearing bank.

Their argument, produced in a white paper and debated at several industry conferences over the past year, is that the clearing houses are for-profit entities that compete on the ability to reduce costs to clients, which could increase risk.

Therefore clearing houses should be incentivised against such a ‘race to the bottom’ of risk standards by having more of their own capital at risk. The inclusion of more CCP capital would theoretically encourage the risk managers to be more careful.

“It’s also important that we maintain the proper balance between the CCP and the clearing firms to guard against moral hazard,” agreed Sprecher, referencing the decision to add more capital.

DETRACTORS

As Sprecher points out, the infusion of capital provides regulatory capital reductions to its bank clients. Putting more skin-in-the-game is good business.

It is also not without its fair share of detractors. Shareholders and analysts have questioned whether the capital infusions are necessary, especially considering it chews up millions of additional capital that could be put to work elsewhere for investor benefit.

CME Group, ICE’s biggest competitor, resides staunchly in the ‘unnecessary’ camp. The firm has vehemently defended CCP risk management practices as thoroughly robust and refuses to bend to industry will to post more of its own capital to default funds.

“We are sizing the default waterfall funds on a daily basis based on a test that combines the stresses of the 2008 crisis, the 1987 stock market crash, the failure of Long-Term Capital Management, and all of these other major events - together - and then making sure there is still enough pre-paid capital to withstand the failure of the two largest clearing members in that scenario,” said Sunil Cutinho, president of CME Clearing on an FIA conference panel.

The firm also believes that a requirement to post more skin-in-the-game would allow banks to introduce more risk to the system without having to post additional capital to protect against it.

The debate is likely to persist for several years as US regulators consider the various technical arguments. While CME believes it may be able to sway regulators into its camp, market participants largely - and perhaps unsurprisingly - fall into the camp supporting the ICE stance.

“I do think that ICE is being very provocative and very forward-looking in trying to be a part of the solution rather than fighting it,” said the head of the clearing operations at one major bank. “I don’t think it’s all self-serving just to get a capital save - I think they’re meaningfully trying to change the industry in a way that makes sense to all constituents.”

A version of this story first appeared in the March 14 edition of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Mike Kentz)