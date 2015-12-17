FCC wants details on AT&T, Comcast, T-Mobile data plans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it has asked major Internet providers to discuss innovative data policies in the wake of the government’s net neutrality rules.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler told reporters that commission staff sent letters on Wednesday to AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile “to come in and have a discussion with us about some of the innovative things that they are doing.”

The letters, which the FCC made public Thursday, seek meetings with “relevant technical and business personnel” by Jan. 15.

“As you may be aware, concerns have been expressed about these programs, for example, some have argued that sponsored data unfairly advantages incumbent content providers,” the letter to AT&T said. “We want to ensure that we have all the facts to understand how these services relate to the commission’s goal of maintaining a free and open Internet while incentivizing innovation and investment from all sources.”

T-Mobile has introduced a new “Binge On” policy that does not count some digital video services against data limits.

Comcast is rolling out its own live streaming TV service in six states called “Stream TV” that would not count usage against data caps if using Comcast services.

AT&T has a “sponsored data plan” programs that allow content providers to subsidize users’ wireless data. Users can browse or stream some content from sponsors that does not count against data allowances.

An AT&T spokesman said the company is “reviewing the letter and will respond as appropriate. We remain committed to innovation without permission and hope the FCC is too.”

A Comcast spokeswoman said the company looks forward to participating in the FCC’s fact-gathering process.

“Our Stream TV service does not go over the public Internet. It is a cable service that only works in the customer’s home,” the company said. It said it is different than T-Mobile’s “zero rated” service that doesn’t count data against internet caps.

Wheeler said the commission wants to welcome innovation in its open Internet order. He said the commission wants to “keep aware” of what is going on.

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai told reporters said the letters are likely to lead to an investigation. The FCC shouldn’t “haul in companies left and right” to “justify their business plans,” he said. He called it a “fishing expedition.”

The FCC plans to invite others including other commercial interests and public-interest groups to discuss the issue, commission staff said.

On Dec. 4, a U.S. appeals court heard arguments over the legality of the FCC’s net neutrality rules, in a case that may ultimately determine how consumers get access to content on the Internet.