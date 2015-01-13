Alison Cottrell named chief executive of UK banking standards body

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Alison Cottrell, currently a director in Britain’s Treasury department, has been appointed chief executive of the new standards body for British bankers.

The Banking Standards Review Council (BSRC) was set up in 2014 to improve standards in an industry that has been rocked by a slew of scandals, from mis-selling of loan insurance to the rigging of benchmark interest rates. It is funded by the banks but operates independent of them.

Cottrell, who is currently director of Financial Services at HM Treasury having previously worked in the private sector as an economist for HSBC and PaineWebber, will take up her role in April.

“I am pleased to endorse the appointment of Alison Cottrell as Chief Executive of the BSRC. Alison has a depth of knowledge of the policy context for financial services, alongside experience of working in the industry,” Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England said. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Nishant Kumar)