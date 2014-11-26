FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European markets watchdog eyes index hugging active managers
November 26, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

European markets watchdog eyes index hugging active managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - European markets watchdog the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on Wednesday it was assessing the extent to which some active fund managers are actually closet index trackers.

The Paris-based group can only issue guidance to regulators but an ESMA spokesman said it was “looking into the issue of closet indexing by funds and we have been in contact with EU regulators to assess the scope of the issue”.

It follows a study by the Danish regulator that found some fund firms were passing themselves off as active managers making independent stock picks but who actually mirrored their benchmark index too closely. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Huw Jones; editing by Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
