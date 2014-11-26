UPDATE 1-EU markets watchdog reviewing "falsely active funds"

* Issue raised by pressure group Better Finance

* Follows separate study by Danish regulator (Adds quotes, bullet points, background)

By Simon Jessop and Huw Jones

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog said on Wednesday it was assessing the extent to which some actively-managed funds potentially mislead investors by simply tracking a stock index.

Since the financial crisis, regulators around the world have intervened in various financial markets to ensure that investors get a better deal, fining firms for bad practice and changing the rule-book.

So-called ‘closet indexing’ involves a fund promoting itself as actively making independent stock choices in a bid to generate a market-beating performance. But in reality, it just selects shares included in an index like the FTSE 100 benchmark for blue chips traded in Britain.

Actively managed funds typically charge customers more for their services than funds that openly track benchmarks.

The Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said it was looking into the matter.

”We have been in contact with EU regulators to assess the scope of the issue, it said.

Raised by Brussels-based pressure group Better Finance in a letter to ESMA in late October, it referenced a study by the Danish regulator that looked at 188 fund firms and found 56 were suspicious.

“It’s not only misleading, it’s charging for a service you’re not providing,” said Juan Manuel Viver, policy officer at Better Finance, a non-profit lobby group which acts on behalf of retail investors from across Europe.

ESMA chairman Steven Maijoor said in a letter to Better Finance seen by Reuters and headed “falsely active funds” that it was in contact with the Danish regulator to see how it set about reviewing the sector.

ESMA will decide on any action once it has completed its review. It could publish guidance or an opinion recommending change, or leave it to national supervisors across the 28-country bloc to use their stronger powers to push through reforms. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Huw Jones; editing by Nishant Kumar and Crispian Balmer)