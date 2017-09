Feb 17 (Reuters) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc said patients tested with its hepatitis C drug combination treatment showed a sustained viral response in an ongoing mid-stage study, sending its shares up 39 percent in premarket trading.

Regulus said its injection, RG-101, was evaluated in combination with FDA-approved hep C drugs such as Harvoni, Olysio, or Daklinza. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)