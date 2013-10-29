FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regus says full-year results to be hurt by expansion plans
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Regus says full-year results to be hurt by expansion plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Office space supplier Regus Plc reported a 26 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, but said full-year results would be hurt by the additional investments it was making to open new centres.

The company, which provides meeting rooms, business lounges and office spaces for rent, said it now planned to open between 420 and 440 new centres, up from its previous estimate of 350 centres.

Analysts on average expect full-year revenue of 1.55 billion pounds and pretax profit of 99.2 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in the Luxembourg-headquartered company fell more than 4 percent in early trade, making them the biggest percentage losers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index. The stock was trading down about 2.6 percent at 199.4 pence at 0840 GMT.

Regus said group turnover in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 386.6 million pounds ($623.63 million) from 307.3 million pounds last year.

Regus, whose customers include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Google Inc and Toshiba, said revenue per occupied workstation (RevPOW) -- a key metric in the space rental business -- increased 4.3 percent to 1,920 pounds.

The company’s first-half profit had dropped 3 percent due to restructuring costs related to the acquisition of MWB Business Exchange Plc in February.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.