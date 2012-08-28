CORRECTED-Regus profit rises on strong performance at Americas

(Corrects to say that co’s mature business refers to centres opened on or before Dec. 31, 2010, from centres operating at least for a year)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Office space supplier Regus Plc SA said its first-half adjusted profit rose about 64 percent on higher revenue from its business in the Americas.

Regus, which offers ready-to-use offices for rentals for periods as short as half a day, said adjusted pretax profit grew to 21.3 million pounds ($33.65 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 13 million pounds a year earlier.

The Luxembourg-headquartered company, whose customers include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Google Inc and Nokia Oyj, said revenue grew 7.6 percent to 608.6 million pounds.

Revenue from the company’s mature business - centres opened on or before Dec. 31, 2010 - within the Americas grew 6 percent to 242.7 million pounds on higher occupancy rates.

Like-for-like revenue from its mature centres, represents 83 percent of its global portfolio, grew 2.6 percent.

Regus shares, which fell about 13 percent in the last six months, were up nearly 2 percent at 99 pence at 0718 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6330 British pounds) (Reporting By Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore,; Editing by Joyjeet Das)