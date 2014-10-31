FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regus sees 210 mln stg costs related to expansion plans this year
October 31, 2014 / 7:34 AM / 3 years ago

Regus sees 210 mln stg costs related to expansion plans this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Office provider Regus Plc, which intends to open around 450 business locations this year, said the related costs would be about 210 million pounds ($335 million).

The company, which provides meeting rooms, business lounges and office spaces for rent, said it also expected to spend roughly 60 million pounds to open about 200 locations in 2015.

Regus said turnover rose 7 percent to 413.6 million pounds in the quarter ended Sept. 30. At constant currency, turnover grew by 13.5 percent. ($1 = 0.6263 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

