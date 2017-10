LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Regus Plc SA : * Cash offer for mwb business exchange plc * Cash offer for mwb business exchange plc * Terms of a cash offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of mwb

business exchange * Offer values mwb business exchange at approximately £40.0 million * Under the terms of the offer, business exchange shareholders will receive

61.576 pence per ordinary share