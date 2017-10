LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Regus Plc SA : * Increased cash offer for MWB Business Exchange Plc * Increased offer values the entire issued share capital of business exchange

at approximately £65.625 million. * To buy entire issued and to be issued share capital of MWB Business at offer

price of 101.0233 pence * The offer is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until 8 March

