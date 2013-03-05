FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regus Plc full-year profit rises
#Financials
March 5, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Regus Plc full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Regus Plc SA : * Auto alert - Regus Plc SA FY revenue rose 7 percent to 1.24 billion

STG * Auto alert - Regus Plc SA final dividend up 10 percent to 2.2 pence

per share * Auto alert - Regus Plc SA total dividend up 10 percent to 3.2 pence

per share * FY profit before tax 85.1 million STG * Remains our intention to achieve a global network of at least 2,000 centres

by the end of 2014 * Expect to add at least 350 centres, including 64 from the acquisition of mwb

business exchange, in 2013. * Source Text:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
