WRAPUP 2-Major reinsurers see slowing price falls, new markets

* Swiss Re expects natural catastrophe price fall to slow

* Sees cover demand up some 50 pct in mature markets by 2020

* Hannover Re says retains market share, sees opportunities

* Munich Re says risks must be priced right for long term (Adds broker, industry comment, context)

By Joshua Franklin and Jonathan Gould

ZURICH/MONACO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest reinsurers put a brave face on the outlook for an increasingly crowded business on Monday, saying they expected a slowing decline in prices and new opportunities in some markets.

The top reinsurers, meeting in the Mediterranean resort of Monte Carlo this week for their annual conference, are sitting on large cash piles but face risks to their business from falling demand from insurance companies and new entrants such as hedge funds.

Investment funds seeking higher yields in a low interest rate environment have poured billions of dollars into the reinsurance market via specialised investment vehicles, eating away at the pricing power and relevance of reinsurers.

The reinsurance market helps insurance companies pay big damage claims from earthquakes, hurricanes or floods but the absence of large disasters over the last couple of years has left insurers feeling they are paying too much for reinsurance protection. Insurers have demanded, and won, better deals.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s expects reinsurance prices to fall by about 5-10 percent this year and next, and reinsurance brokers are also expecting further declines.

“If (reinsurers) do the same things that they are doing now, short of a huge catastrophe, the market will remain fairly soft,” said Alex Moczarski, chief executive of broker Guy Carpenter.

Reinsurers describe a market as “soft” when their pricing power is weak relative to insurers.

Plenty of fresh capital is waiting on the sidelines to come into the reinsurance market which would keep a firm lid on hopes for reinsurance price increases, even in the face of a catastrophe payout of $100 billion or more, brokers said.

The world’s largest reinsurer, Munich Re, warned peers against short-term thinking in accepting lower reinsurance prices, saying prices must be adequate for the risk over many years.

And the world’s No. 2 and No. 3 reinsurers, Swiss Re and Hannover Re, held out hope on Monday that the market deterioration may be losing steam.

EXTREME WEATHER

Swiss Re said it expected to see a slowing decline in natural catastrophe pricing rates, with demand doubling in some markets by 2020.

Swiss Re said in a statement it expected demand for natural catastrophe or “nat cat” cover to rise by roughly 50 percent in mature markets and by 100 percent in high-growth markets from 2012 to 2020.

The company said the rise in demand for natural catastrophe cover would be driven by a more affluent middle class, more frequent extreme weather events and more valuable assets in exposed areas.

Germany’s Hannover Re said it remained confident about its prospects even in the face of efforts by some peers to retain business by cutting their prices or granting more favourable terms and conditions to insurance company clients.

“Competition in the market has not resulted in our losing market share,” CEO Ulrich Wallin told a news conference on Monday. “Even in a soft market environment, we can expect stable, attractive business opportunities.”

Wallin said there was “acute awareness” among reinsurers that they cannot let prices slip to the point where they are posting underwriting losses.

“The market will not stay soft for an extended period if market participants are losing money,” Wallin said.

Brian Duperreault, chief executive of Bermuda-based Hamilton Insurance Group and a former CEO of broker Marsh & McLennan, echoed the sense among many reinsurers that price declines may not have that much further to run.

“No one company stabilises the market; there is just a general collective wisdom around that ‘this is about it’,” he told Reuters.

“Maybe we are getting to a collective wisdom level. One should argue that prices should stay fairly stable at this point, but we’ll see.” (Writing by Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Clarke and Pravin Char)