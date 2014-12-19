FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Life Re, Rothesay Life sign reinsurance agreements
December 19, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Pacific Life Re, Rothesay Life sign reinsurance agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pacific Life Re has signed a series of reinsurance agreements with Rothesay Life covering pension liabilities in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).

Pacific Life Re said in statement on Friday that the transactions, completed during 2014, provide longevity protection to Rothesay Life for a proportion of its in-force bulk annuity business.

They cover over 100 individual pension schemes and mark the seventh such deal between the two companies.

1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Pamela Barbaglia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
