Reinsurance prices stable after 2011 disasters

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Reinsurance prices are bottoming out or rising after several years of declines, led by strong increases in Japan and other regions hit by major natural catastrophes last year, insurance broker Willis said on Monday.

“Overall reinsurance rates are, at a minimum, stabilising in most mainstream classes of business,” Willis’s reinsurance brokerage arm, Willis Re, said in a report.

The cost of reinsuring Japanese property against earthquake damage has risen by as much as 50 percent following last year’s Tohoku earthquake, which killed about 16,000 people and cost the insurance industry up to $34 billion, Willis Re said.

Insurance prices typically rise after big natural catastrophes as a surge in claims forces less well capitalised players to retrench, freeing those still in the market to charge more.

However, price increases across the broader market have been more moderate, Willis said, held back by a steady influx of capital into the sector from investors keen to benefit from an upswing in prices.

“Ratings have moved where they needed to move up because of losses,” James Vickers, chairman of Willis Re International told Reuters.

“The market has reacted in a logical way and most reinsurers will see it as a sold step in the right direction.”

The findings of the report will likely be mirrored in the reinsurance renewals agreed between reinsurers and Asian primary insurers on April 1, Vickers said.

European reinsurers, whose customers mostly renew their policies on Jan. 1, have also reported mostly moderate price increases, with strong rises confined to directly catastrophe-related business.

The head of the Lloyd’s of London insurance market said last week he was disappointed that prices had not risen more strongly in response to last year’s catastrophes, which also included the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand and Thailand’s worst floods in half a century.

Insurers took a $116 billion hit from natural disasters in 2011, making it the industry’s second-worst catastrophe year on record after 2005, when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.

Willis said reinsurers were more wary of exposure to the secondary impact of catastrophes after the Thai floods, which disabled major foreign-owned factories, triggering a wave of surprise business interruption claims across the globe.

“We do think there are going to be more losses coming through, from very unexpected places - supply chains are so complicated.” Vickers said.

Lloyd’s has estimated it could take a $2.2 billion hit from the Thai floods, making it the third-biggest loss it has ever absorbed, while insurers and brokers have estimated the impact on the industry as a whole as high as $20 billion.