FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reitmans to close over 100 Smart Set branded stores
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Reitmans to close over 100 Smart Set branded stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Reitmans Canada Ltd said on Tuesday it is shutting 107 stores that operate under its Smart Set banner over the next 12 to 18 months, in an effort to boost profitability.

Reitmans, which runs close to 800 stores under its banners such as RW & CO. Penningtons, Addition Elle, Thyme Maternity and its own namesake banner, said it is refocusing its sales efforts by converting some 76 Smart Set stores to other company banners, while permanently closing some 31 Smart Set locations. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.