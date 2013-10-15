FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese gaming company Rekoo picks London for European home
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 15, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

Chinese gaming company Rekoo picks London for European home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese mobile gaming company Rekoo said on Wednesday it had chosen London as the new home of its European operations.

The company is the first from mainland China to establish an office in East London’s technology hub, christened by Britain’s government as “Tech City”, and home to established gaming companies such as Mind Candy, behind the Moshi Monsters brand.

It will hire an initial 10 employees and expects to have 25 based in London within three years.

Rekoo’s move to London coincided with a visit to China by Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne and London Mayor Boris Johnson, who are trying to attract Chinese investment as part of plans to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2015.

Rekoo’s plan to invest in London follows a series of deals by Chinese companies in Britain in recent days.

China’s Beijing Construction Engineering Group said on Sunday it had entered a joint venture to build a business district at Manchester airport, and last week a Chinese billionaire announced plans to spend 500 million pounds on rebuilding London’s Crystal Palace. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.