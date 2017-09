July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. film studio Relativity Media LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday and said it would pursue a sale of the company to a group of its lenders.

The company also said in a statement that it has received a commitment from its lenders to provide $45 million to help fund the company’s operations while it is in bankruptcy. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)