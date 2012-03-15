FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crescent Point loss widens, buys Reliable Energy to boost Bakken output
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

Crescent Point loss widens, buys Reliable Energy to boost Bakken output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by a derivative loss, and the oil producer said it will buy the 87.2 percent stake in Reliable Energy it does not own for C$79.1 million, to further boost output from the Bakken oil field in Saskatchewan.

Last month, the company said it will buy properties from PetroBakken Energy Ltd to increase production from the prolific Bakken shale.

Net loss widened to C$86.2 million, or 30 Canadian cents a share, from C$50.9 million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Crescent Point, which already holds 12.8 percent stake in Reliable, will also assume debt of about C$20 million as a part of the deal.

