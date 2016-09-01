India's Reliance Industries chair says to slash telecom prices

MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani laid out his plans to unveil a 4G mobile network in the country, including making all domestic voice calls and roaming free, while saying data would be priced well below its competitors.

Ambani, speaking at the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, added the 4G network would cover 90 percent of India's 1.25 billion population by March 2017 and would eventually cover 18,000 cities and 200,000 villages.