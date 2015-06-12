FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance Ind to start commercial telecoms operations by Dec
June 12, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

India's Reliance Ind to start commercial telecoms operations by Dec

MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd will start commercial 4G telecommunication services by December, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

Speaking at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders, Ambani, India’s richest man, said the telecoms unit will initiate a test launch over the next few months and that the fiscal year to March 2017 will be the first full year of its commercial operations.

Reliance, which re-entered the telecoms business in 2010 by acquiring the only company that had won nationwide 4G airwaves in a government auction, has yet to start services as it builds the business under its unit Reliance Jio on an unproven and still-developing technology. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

