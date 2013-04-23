FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Industries unit signs pact with Bharti for cable network
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 23, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Reliance Industries unit signs pact with Bharti for cable network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries’ telecommunications arm will use Bharti Airtel’s submarine cable network to provide data connectivity across Asia Pacific, the two Indian companies said on Tuesday.

The i2i cable network connects India to Singapore and is wholly owned by Bharti, India’s top mobile phone carrier.

Bharti and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, unit of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries, will continue to build on this “strategic framework” and consider other mutual areas of cooperation and development, they said.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio signed a deal worth 12 billion rupees ($221 million) to share Reliance Communications Ltd’s fibre optic network to roll out its 4G services. ($1 = 54.1850 rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.