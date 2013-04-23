Reliance Industries unit signs pact with Bharti for cable network

April 23 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries’ telecommunications arm will use Bharti Airtel’s submarine cable network to provide data connectivity across Asia Pacific, the two Indian companies said on Tuesday.

The i2i cable network connects India to Singapore and is wholly owned by Bharti, India’s top mobile phone carrier.

Bharti and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, unit of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries, will continue to build on this “strategic framework” and consider other mutual areas of cooperation and development, they said.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio signed a deal worth 12 billion rupees ($221 million) to share Reliance Communications Ltd’s fibre optic network to roll out its 4G services. ($1 = 54.1850 rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)